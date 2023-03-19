Secret Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $4,227.47 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00168105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00077277 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00048960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00520016 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,921.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

