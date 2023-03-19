Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $229.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $173.00.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $202.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $24,458,163. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

