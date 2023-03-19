Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.20

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 47,282 shares changing hands.

Science in Sport Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of £22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 0.63.

About Science in Sport

(Get Rating)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.