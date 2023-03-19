Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

