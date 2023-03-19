Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Cut by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

