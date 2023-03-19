Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lowered by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

