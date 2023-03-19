Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 117.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

