Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRWD stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,616 shares of company stock worth $2,412,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

