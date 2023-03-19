Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills
General Mills Stock Performance
General Mills stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Mills (GIS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.