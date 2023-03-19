Sawyer & Company Inc Has $986,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $125.37 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

