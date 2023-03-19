Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

