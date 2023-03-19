Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 2,245 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Genpact by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Genpact by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,725 shares of company stock worth $10,824,307. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

