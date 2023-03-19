Sara Bay Financial Has $822,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.58 and a 200-day moving average of $403.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

