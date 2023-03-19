Sara Bay Financial Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

NYSE KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

