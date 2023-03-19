SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $119.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SAP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.