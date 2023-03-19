SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $119.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

