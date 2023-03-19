Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.86

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and traded as low as $22.02. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 42,055 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAXPY. Bank of America downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Sampo Oyj Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
