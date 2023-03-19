Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.86

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and traded as low as $22.02. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 42,055 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAXPY. Bank of America downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

