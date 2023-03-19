Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $251.29 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Safe has a market capitalization of $251.29 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.06 or 0.00042792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00166888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00075499 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00052141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.2629309 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

