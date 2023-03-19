Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.