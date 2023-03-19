Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

