Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.85. 10,493,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,618. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

