Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,065 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 2.4 %

IAC stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.