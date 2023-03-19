Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 32,189 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,189 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Freshpet worth $44,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

