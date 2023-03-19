Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 14,302 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $42,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Vision Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $17.35 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

