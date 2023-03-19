Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $51,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chemed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.8 %

CHE opened at $514.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.