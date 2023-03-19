Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $33.54 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $281.91 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.61 and a 200-day moving average of $286.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

