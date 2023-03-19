Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,608 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 3.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 6.61% of Grand Canyon Education worth $217,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after buying an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

