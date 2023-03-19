Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,758 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Definitive Healthcare worth $31,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 540,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 497,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

About Definitive Healthcare

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

