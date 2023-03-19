Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Paycom Software worth $124,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $276.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

