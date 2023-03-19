Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Rite Aid Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
