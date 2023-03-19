Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

