Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Plans — Dividend of $1.08

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a — dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also

