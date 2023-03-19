Reviewing Cipher Mining (CIFR) & The Competition

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 153 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cipher Mining to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 509 3026 5045 74 2.54

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.67%. Given Cipher Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$72.16 million -14.50 Cipher Mining Competitors $910.03 million -$45.21 million -8.29

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cipher Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -126.27% -1,628.96% -18.59%

Summary

Cipher Mining peers beat Cipher Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

