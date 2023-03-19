Reviewing Berkshire Grey (BGRY) and The Competition

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Berkshire Grey to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -152.21% -108.29% -68.46% Berkshire Grey Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million -$153.38 million -2.29 Berkshire Grey Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

This table compares Berkshire Grey and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Berkshire Grey’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey. Berkshire Grey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey’s peers have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Grey and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

