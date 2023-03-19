Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.
Shares of NYSE:RFP remained flat at $21.92 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49.
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
