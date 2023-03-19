Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFP remained flat at $21.92 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,133,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

