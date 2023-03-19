Request Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $102.43 million and $2.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00034937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003647 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00206044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,205.97 or 1.00024304 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10353425 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,102,693.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

