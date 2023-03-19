Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

