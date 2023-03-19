Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. 8,679,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,617. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average of $341.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

