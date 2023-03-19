Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 285.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.