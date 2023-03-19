Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 3.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.