Relay Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $26,171.74 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00360804 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.25 or 0.26224524 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.