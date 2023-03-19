Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

