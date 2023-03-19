Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

