Raymond James Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.03.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$653.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

