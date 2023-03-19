Raydium (RAY) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $48.81 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,463,958 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

