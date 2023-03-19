Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00365801 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,504.23 or 0.26587697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,631,184 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

