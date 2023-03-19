QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $1.49 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00363873 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.60 or 0.26425983 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

