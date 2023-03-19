Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $11,234.16 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11,234.16 and approximately $181,408.72 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00033473 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00205790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,340.78 or 0.99992262 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001003 USD and is down -49.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,390.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

