Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GeneDx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for GeneDx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GeneDx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
GeneDx Price Performance
Shares of WGS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
