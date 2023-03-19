Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

