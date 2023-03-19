Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issued By Zacks Research

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.