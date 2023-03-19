Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

PRDS stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,886,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,503 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

